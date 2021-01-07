New Delhi, January 7: The Government of India on Thursday clarified that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China has declined from 2017 to 2019 rather than increase as is being claimed on social media.

"A claim is being made on social media that the Chinese FDI into India has increased from $2.8 billion in 2017 to $4.14 billion in 2019. This data is fake and incorrect," the government said in a release. Chinese FDI into India Increased during Modi-Era? PIB Fact-Check Terms the Viral Claim as 'Fake & Incorrect'.

"The FDI inflow from China has declined from $0.350 billion in 2017 to $0.163 billion in 2019," it added.

