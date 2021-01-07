Chinese FDI into India Increased during Modi-Era? PIB Fact-Check Terms the Viral Claim as 'Fake & Incorrect'

New Delhi, January 7: A data set showing the increase in foreign direct investment from China to India is widely being circulated over various social media platforms. As per the claim, under Modi-led NDA government in the centre, Chinese FDI into India has increased from $2.8 Billion in 2017 to $4.14 Billion in 2019. However, the data is fake and incorrect. Indian Railways Has Resumed All Train Services From January 6? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News Report.

The claim being made in regard with the increase in inflow of investment from China into India is fake. The Fact-Check arm of the Press Bureau of India has debunked the false claim. It says that the widely shared data is fake and incorrect. As per the official records, the foreign direct investment from China has rather declined and not increased. The data shows that the inflow of funds from China have reduced from $0.350 Billion in 2017 to $0.163 Billion in 2019. Intelligence Bureau Invited Job Applications Via Recruitment Ad? PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News.

A claim is being made on social media that the Chinese FDI into India has increased from $2.8 bn in 2017 to $4.14 bn in 2019.#PIBFactCheck: This data is #Fake and #Incorrect. The FDI inflow from China has declined from $0.350 bn in 2017 to $0.163 bn in 2019. pic.twitter.com/I3WrjxBxmH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 7, 2021

The data being shared on social media claimed that in the UPA era, Chinese FDI into India was $0.3 Billion in 2011, $0.31 Billion in 2012 and $2.7 Billion in 2013. Meanwhile, in Modi era, Chinese FDI was $2.8 Billion in 2017, $3.94 Billion in 2018 and $4.14 Billion in 2019. However this claim is false, and the data being circulated widely over the internet is fake and incorrect.

Claim : The Chinese FDI into India has increased from $2.8 Billion in 2017 to $4.14 Billion in 2019 under the Modi government. Conclusion : The claim is fake and incorrect. The FDI from China has decreased from $0.350 Billion in 2017 to $0.163 Billion in 2019.

