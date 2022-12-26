New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Harfkar foundation will pay a tribute to celebrated poet Fehmi Badayuni for his contribution in Urdu literature at the upcoming event "Jashn-e-Fehmi".

The programme, scheduled to be held at the India International Centre (IIC) on December 30, promises to host a soulful evening featuring works -- ghazals and couplets -- of well-known poets.

Zama Sher Khan, popularly known as Fehmi Badayuni, was born on January 4, 1952, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. His emotional, sensitive and empathetic poetry won hearts and minds of myriads of his critics and fans -- both on and off social media.

"Fehmi Badayuni is among the artists who have devoted their life to preserve the essence of literature. Their contributions were never acknowledged and attained mainstream attention. Evening like Jashn-e-Fehmi is a small initiative to provide the best platforms to the artists so that they can get what they deserve," Azhar Iqbal, founder of Harfkar Foundation, said in a statement.

It will feature a host of Urdu poets, including Shariq Kaifi, Abhishek Shukla, Vikas Sharma Raaz, Azhar Iqbal, Dr. Nadeem Shad, Irshad Khan Sikandar and Badayuni himself.

Harfkar foundation, founded in 2017 to build a community for nurturing art and preserve its authenticity, was also the brain-child behind successful festivals like "Katha Ek Kans Ki", "Wallabpur Ki Roop Katha", "Jannat se Jaun Elia".

