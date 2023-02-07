New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Mauritian Financial Services Minister Mahen Kumar Seeruttun has begun a week-long visit to India to explore ways to boost two-way investment and overall bilateral economic engagement.

Seeruttun is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials and representatives of private sector operators.

Mauritius has been acting as a key gateway for foreign investments into India. Seeruttun's visit from February 6 to 13 is aimed at enhancing economic and financial ties between the two countries, according to a release on his trip.

The minister of Financial Services and Good Governance will have meetings with senior members of the Indian government and business representatives in the financial services sector, it said.

The delegation is scheduled to attend sessions in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi around the topic of 'India and Mauritius Partnership -- Bridging Asia and Africa' with an aim to promote investments in trade and services sectors.

The release said Seeruttun will meet with various financial services organisations in Bangalore and Delhi, including high-level government officials, to discuss future collaboration between Gift City and Mauritius IFC.

The Mauritius International Financial Centre is home to international banks, legal firms, corporate services, investment funds and private equity funds. The GIFT City has been planned as a business district in Gujarat.

"Our mission in India, today, is totally in sync with the philosophy and essence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 'Amrit Kaal' vision. We have noted that much emphasis is being placed on ease of doing business and capacity building," Seeruttun said in Mumbai.

"Mauritius is doing its part in being a partner in fulfilling India's objective of becoming a five trillion-dollar economy. This also comes with its own set of responsibilities," he said.

"We have credentials endorsed by the world's biggest economic, regulatory frameworks such as the FATF, OECD, and the EU, as well as strong bilateral agreements with Indian regulatory bodies," he added.

The readout said Mauritius has been increasing its efforts to promote investment partnerships with India.

