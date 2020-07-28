Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): In a bid to combat COVID-19 in Gujarat, the state government has increased the fine for not wearing a mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500.

The decision will come into effect across the state from August 1.

"Fine for not wearing mask increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500, effective across the state from August 1," said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,146 active cases in the state.

Moreover, Gujarat continues to be one of the worst affected states by COVD-19 along with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. (ANI)

