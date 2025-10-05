New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Following the Air India-171 crash, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written an email to the aviation body, reiterating the need for a comprehensive inspection of the electrical systems of Boeing 787 aircraft operating in India.

Air India flight AI117, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely in Birmingham a day earlier after the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed during its final approach.

In a written email to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the FIP highlighted a recent incident involving Air India flight AI-117 from Amritsar to Birmingham (VT-ANO).

According to the FIP, during the approach to Birmingham, the aircraft's Ram Air Turbine (RAT) automatically deployed at 500 feet. The Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM) system detected a fault in the Bus Power Control Unit (BPCU), which may have triggered the RAT deployment.

Despite this, all electrical and hydraulic parameters were reported normal, and the aircraft landed safely. The plane has since been grounded at Birmingham for further checks.

The FIP emphasised that, since the introduction of the B-787 in India, multiple incidents involving its electrical systems have been reported. "We have strongly urged MoCA and AAIB to conduct a thorough examination of the electrical systems of all B-787 aircraft in the country," the email wrote.

Highlighting the potential link to the previous Air India-171 crash, the FIP said, "In the interest of air safety, DGCA must carry out a detailed investigation of the B-787 electrical systems."

"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 04 October, 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham. The aircraft has been grounded for further checks, and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled, and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests," an Air India spokesperson said. (ANI)

