India News | FIR Against Digvijaya Singh for Sharing Fake Video Regarding Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:07 AM IST
India News | FIR Against Digvijaya Singh for Sharing Fake Video Regarding Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Bhopal Crime Branch on Monday registered an FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in connection with an alleged fake video regarding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared by him on social media.

The FIR was filed under multiple sections of the law after the BJP filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister.

Singh is the Congress' candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

