New Delhi, September 15: An FIR was filed on Monday in the BMW and motorcycle accident which took place on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan, leading to the death of the bike driver, the Delhi police informed. The case is registered under FIR No. 240/25 u/s 281/125B/105/238 BNS. Following the accident, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the accident scene to analyse the circumstances leading to the accident. The FSL team also inspected the BMW car and the bike involved in the incident.

Authorities are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the case under Section 238 of the BNS Act, which deals with the disappearance of evidence or providing false information to shield an offender. The woman and her husband, who were in the car at the time of the accident, are still admitted to the hospital. Both of them are in the business of making horse leather saddles, seats, covers, and belts. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited. Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh Dies After BMW Hits Bike on Delhi Ring Road; Wife Critical (Video).

Earlier, on Sunday, a fatal accident took place on Ring Road near Dhaula Kua, leaving one person dead and another injured after a BMW car hit a motorcycle, as per the police. As per the Delhi police, the deceased, who worked in the Ministry of Finance and lived in Hari Nagar, was riding with his wife on the motorcycle when the collision happened. Further, the bike-borne couple hit a bus on their left.

The son of the deceased, Navnoor Singh said, "I had just come from a friend's house when I got a message from my mother that she was going to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, but she did not pick up my call... I got a call from a family friend who told me about the accident and that my parents are admitted in New Life Hospital in GTB Nagar... The accident happened around 1 or 1:30 pm, a girl driving a BMW hit my parents' motorcycle. There was definitely something wrong, but they were taken to a hospital 20 km away which had no facilities... My father was declared dead in the hospital, but people there said that death instantly after an accident is very rare... There are many superspeciality hospitals near Dhaula Kuan and AIIMS too, if they had been sent there, he could have been saved." Delhi Road Accident: 4 Dead, 19 Injured After Tempo Overturns on Dwarka Expressway Due to Tyre Burst (Watch Video).

According to the police, eyewitnesses stated that a lady was driving the BMW car at the time it collided with the motorcycle. After the accident, the woman and her husband took a taxi and rushed the injured to a hospital. Later, the hospital informed the police that one person had died and another was injured. The police seized both vehicles, and the crime team has examined the accident site. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to investigate.

"A BMW car was found overturned on the road, and a motorcycle was found near the Metro pillar number 67, Dhaula Kuan. Eyewitnesses said a woman was driving the car, which hit the motorcycle. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the hospital. A call was received from the Hospital, regarding one patient dead and another sustained injury. The vehicles have been seized, and the crime team has examined the spot. The FSL team also called at the spot. The alleged and her husband had also got injuries and are admitted to the Hospital. Legal action is being taken," as per the statement from Delhi Police.

