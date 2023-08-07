New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): An FIR was registered against a councillor in Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area and others on charges of assaulting a woman, the police said.

The incident took place on August 2, and police filed a cross FIR following complaints from both sides, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Membership Restored: Due Legal Procedure Followed After Receiving Supreme Court’s Order, Says Government.

According to the police, on August 2, a PCR call regarding a quarrel was received at around 1.38 PM at Maidan Garhi police station.

After the police reached the spot, they were informed by the complainant that while she was talking with her sister-in-law, her brother-in-law Vashistha Choudhary, came and started verbal abuse, molestation, and physical assault.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Bihar: Bhagalpur Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Six People Including Three Women Arrested.

She further alleged that “Manoj Mishra, Vashistha Choudhary, Krishna Mishra, and Shubhankar Choudhary also joined the assault and beat her and her son. Locals from Maidan Garhi village, including Mahavir Singh, Umed Singh (Counsellor of Maidan Garhi), and Rahul Dagar, also assaulted her son, Shivam Choudhary.”

Police have registered an FIR on the basis of her complaint under Section 354B/509/323/34 of the IPC.

Further, on August 3, complainant Manoj Kumar Mishra filed a written complaint against the woman who had lodged the FIR and her family members.

He alleged that his daughter called him and informed him that the complainant and her family members were attacking them, the police said.

On the basis of said complaint, a cross FIR under Section 323/324/341/34 IPC was registered, the police added.

An investigation into both cases is being carried out, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)