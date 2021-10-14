Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 14 (ANI): A fire broke out in Sidcul factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Thursday.

There was huge damage to the property as the entire factory was engulfed in the fire. No loss of life has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police informed.

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site and the situation was brought under control in a few hours. (ANI)

