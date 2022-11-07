Noida, Nov 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Monday morning, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, police said.

No casualty was reported in the fire that erupted in the factory located in Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, a police official said.

Also Read | Chandra Grahan 2022 on November 8: Get Full Details of 'Blood Moon' Visibility, Moonrise Timings, Umbral Phase and Duration of the Lunar Eclipse From All Parts of India.

"Multiple water tenders were rushed at the spot along with firefighters and efforts are being made to douse the blaze," the official said.

The local police are also at the spot to assist in the relief measures, the official added.

Also Read | Tripura: Mysterious 15th-Century Rock Carvings Dot Kalajhari Hills Welcome Tourists in Devtamura.

The cause of the fire and damage to the property were yet to be known.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)