Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shoe godown in West Bengal's Kolkata, a fire official said on Thursday, adding that there were no casualties reported in the incident.

They said that the fire broke out at RN Mukherjee Road, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

A plume of smoke was seen billowing out of the building.

The blaze was brought under control by the firefighters after some time.

Divisional Fire Officer North, TK Dutta told ANI, "We cannot tell the cause of the fire right now, but it has been brought under control. Five fire tenders are working to control the fire... There are no casualties."

More details are awaited (ANI)

