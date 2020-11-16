Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in an oil mill in Bardhaman town of the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal, on Monday.

Due to the fire at Sethia Mills Limited, huge clouds of thick black smoke were seen billowing into the sky. The flames were later doused.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Ashok S., manager of the mills said, "The employees were working with iron and the sparks fell on the nearby vegetation, which caught fire. Nobody was injured."

On November 15, a devastating fire in West Bengal's Malancha Bazaar gutted five shops and destroyed property worth several lakh rupees. (ANI)

