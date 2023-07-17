Ludhiana, July 17: A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana late on Sunday night. On receiving information, around six to seven fire tenders rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, officials said. According to officials, the fire broke out at Unistar Techno Plast near Jandiali village. A video from the spot showed tall flames and clouds of smoke emanating from the factory. Punjab Fire: Blaze Erupts At Hosiery Factory in Ludhiana, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire officer Rajinder said that the fire was doused within an hour after the incident. "No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident," he said, adding that the exact reason behind the fire is not known yet. More details awaited.

Ludhiana Factory Fire Video:

#WATCH Punjab: Fire broke out at a plastic factory named Unistar Techno Plast near village Jandiali in Ludhiana. Fire officer Rajinder, said, "6-7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts are on to control the fire." pic.twitter.com/IAtgz1FrA0 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

