Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Qazigund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday, said Police.

Upon receiving information, firefighters, aided by J-K Police and civilians, reached the spot to douse off the fire. Properties worth lakhs of rupees were damaged in the incident, they said.

Officials said that the fire was doused off with the help of localites, fire personnel, and the Police. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this week, three tourists were killed and eight others had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a Houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar district on November 11.

According to officials, three tourists from Bangladesh who were staying in houseboat Safeena lost their lives in the devastating fire.

Moreover, seven residential huts and neighbouring houses in the vicinity were also gutted in the ensuing blaze. (ANI)

