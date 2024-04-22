Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in a timber market in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday night, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire that started in the Chola area of the old city around 8 pm.

“The fire has been extinguished just now,” Bhopal Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel told PTI from the spot around 11.55 pm.

He said “30 water bowsers” were pressed into service to put out the fire.

Neel said he could not immediately comment on the cause of the fire. “Our priority was to extinguish the fire,” he added.

