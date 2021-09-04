Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory in Dehradun on Saturday afternoon.

As per the visuals, fire dousing operations by the authorities are still underway.

Uttarakhand Police reached the spot in time and was taking stock of the situation.

In a tweet, Uttarakhand Police said, "Fire service and police personnel are on the spot to douse the fire that broke out at M/s Khurana Brothers (Lisa Factory) in Laltappad industrial area of Dehradun."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

