New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): A fire broke out inside the Parliament premises on Wednesday morning.

According to Delhi Fire Department, the fire broke out in Room number 59 of Parliament at around 8 am today. However, the fire has been put under uber control.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to be concluded on December 23. (ANI)

