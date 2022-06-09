New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday.

More than seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and a total of 20 people have been rescued so far, according to Delhi Fire Service.

"Fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area. Seven fire tenders rushed to the site. So far more than 20 people have been rescued, fire is under control," the fire officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

