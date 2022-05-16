New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): A fire has broken out in two labour containers near Parliament House on Monday afternoon, a fire department official said on Monday.

The Fire Department received a call about the fire at around 4.15 pm after which five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

The fire department official said that no one is injured in this incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

