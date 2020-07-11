Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A fire robot has been deployed along with the firefighters, to douse a fire that broke out at a shopping centre in Borivali West area, Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer (CFO) PS Rahangdale said on Saturday.

He also said that the fire, which broke out in the morning, might come under control in the next two hours.

"The fire flames have spread to the upper floors of the shopping centre. A fire robot has been deployed along with our team. In the next two hours, the fire might come under control," said CFO Rahangdale.

Soon after the fire broke out, fourteen fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the level 4 fire.

Fire fighting operation is underway. (ANI)

