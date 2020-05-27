India News | Fireman Injured While Battling Flames in West Delhi

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A fireman was injured while trying to douse a fire that broke out in an office in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday night and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Hold Meeting with Alliance Partners Today to Discuss Ongoing Lockdown.

LPG cylinders kept in the office exploded during the fire-fighting operation and one of the firemen got trapped and suffered injuries, said Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service.

The fireman identified as Murarilal was taken to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital.

Also Read | ICMR Removes Price Cap of Rs 4,500 for COVID-19 Testing, Tells States and UTs to Negotiate With Private Labs and Fix Rates Mutually.

The fire was later doused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)