New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Unidentified people opened fire in the air in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Saturday evening, triggering panic among locals, police said.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.

Upon receiving the information, officials from nearby police station, along with a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

According to officials, "an incident of firing was reported in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday evening."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

