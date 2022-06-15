Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15 (ANI): India's first private train service, under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme, which began its service from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to Sainagar Shirdi of Maharashtra on June 14 is scheduled to return to its origin station on June 19.

This train is scheduled to reach Shirdi on June 16 at 07.25 am and return to Coimbatore on Sunday.

This private train being operated by a firm named South Star Rail, will be maintained by housekeeping service providers, who will clean the utility areas during frequent intervals and the caterers are experienced in preparing a traditional vegetarian menu, an official release said.

This train will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam and Wadi. Onwards to Shirdi, the train will stop at Mantralayam for five hours long, to facilitate the darshan of the famous temple in the town.

The theme-based Bharat Gaurav scheme was launched by the Indian Railways in November 2021 and it aims to let the people from India and foreign countries explore India's rich cultural heritage and historical places.

As per the Bharat Gaurav scheme of the Union government, private players can lease trains for two years from the Indian Railways for a theme-based tourism circuit and the routes of the trains can be decided by the operators.

With a composition of 20 coaches the train has one 1A coach, three 2A coaches, eight 3A coaches, and five Sleeper coaches, two luggage-cum-brake cars with one pantry car.

The 20 coaches can hold about 1500 people, according to B Guganesan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway.

The five-day journey of the train begins with a departure from Coimbatore North on Tuesdays and arrival at Shirdi's Sai Nagar on Thursdays with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi.

While returning, the train departs on Friday and reaches on Saturday with stoppages at Wadi, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

At least three trips will be done per month, says B Guganesan.

Railway has leased this train to a service provider for a period of two years. A Coimbatore-based company, South Star Rail is the registered service provider that operates this Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back.

The Southern Railway would get an annual fixed revenue of Rs3.34 crore through the operation of this train, according to an official release.

The service provider has refurbished the coach seats, with all manned with round-the-clock cleaning staff and a whole team of service professionals to offer passengers a wholesome experience. A public address system has been provided in all coaches for regular communication, and playing of devotional songs and mantras.

Besides offering exclusive transportation services, the registered service provider also offers a package fare which includes transportation from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back, VIP darshan, bus arrangement, air-conditioned accommodation, and facilitation by a tour guide, etc.

A doctor will be on-board with the passengers to tend to medical emergencies; Private security along with the Railway Police Force will be present to ensure passengers' safety; Electricians, AC mechanics, and fire officers will also be on-board.

The train is maintained by branded housekeeping service providers who will clean the utility areas at frequent intervals and the caterers are experienced and rich in holding the traditional vegetarian menus. Smoking is strictly prohibited on the journey.

The coaches are fitted with high bass-sounding speakers and an on-rail Radio Jockey to keep the passengers entertained during the journey. There will be devotional songs, spiritual stories and live interviews to keep the journey pleasant.

On Tuesday, 1100 passengers boarded the first maiden roundtrip service from Coimbatore to Shirdi.

Hemlata, a passenger, said, "This is a great initiative by the government that has a great policy of the train waiting for its passengers. It's like a tour bus in the form of a train with no hassle of missing the train. One reservation and we can comfortably travel for five days. We are expecting more such pilgrimage travels in future."

At present, the IRCTC is already running several tourist-circuit trains. With the introduction of the Bharat Gaurav scheme, all tourist-circuit trains with effect from 1st April will be operated as per the guidelines issued under this policy. This will now help in roping in more tour operators with professional experience and revamping the tourism sector in the country, which came to a halt during the pandemic. (ANI)

