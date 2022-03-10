New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the first-time voters for ensuring BJP's victories.

Addressing from the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "I'm happy that first-time voters participated in the elections and ensured BJP's victories."

"BJP workers had promised me that Holi would begin from March 10 this year, and they have kept their promise. These workers worked 24*7 and were successful in winning the trust of the people across states," he added.

Calling the win, "victory 4", the Prime Minister thanked all voters for participating in "the festival of democracy and ensuring BJP this victory."

"BJP's vote share has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, even after being incumbent. BJP's seats have increased in the state," he said.

PM Modi said that all exit polls were proven incorrect in Goa, and the people of Goa have given the BJP the chance to serve them for the third consecutive time."

"We have also made history in Uttarakhand. For the first time, a party has come to power consecutive times," he said.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab. (ANI)

