New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The country's fiscal deficit for the April-May period of 2025-26 stood at 0.8 per cent of annual estimates, according to the government data on Monday.

The fiscal deficit or the gap between the government's expenditure and revenue was 3.1 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE) of 2024-25 in the first two months of the previous financial year.

For the current financial year (2025-26), the government estimates the fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of the GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore.

As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit during April-May 2025 was Rs 13,163 crore or 0.8 per cent of the BE 2025-26.

Net tax revenue was Rs 3.5 lakh crore or 12.4 per cent of BE 2025-26. In the corresponding period, it was 12.3 per cent of BE 2024-25.

Total expenditure at May-end 2025 was Rs 7.46 lakh crore or 14.7 per cent of this fiscal BE. In the year-ago period, it was 12.9 per cent of BE.

The central government's fiscal deficit during 2024-25 was at 4.8 per cent of the GDP.

