Aurangabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey and other civic officials on Monday inspected the Salim Ali Lake here after a large number of fish deaths were reported a couple of days ago.

Pandey issued immediate orders to stop the inflow of drainage water into the lake and asked the fire department to move its boats so that oxidation levels could increase, said a civic official.

Environment expert and AMC tree committee member Dr Kishor Pathak said sewage may be disturbing the natural composition of the lake's water.

"There is a chance oxygen level has declined and content of nitrogen and phosphorous has increased. This may have led to poisoning. Sewage must be immediately stopped from coming into the lake," Pathak said.

