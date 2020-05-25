India News | Five Amritsar Residents Stranded in Pakistan's Lahore Due to COVID Induced Lockdown, Relatives Appeal Govt to Bring Them Back

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): Five people from Amritsar have been stranded in Lahore since March when they had gone to Pakistan to visit gurudwaras in the neighbouring country and got stuck there due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Satbir Singh, one of them, said: "My health condition is serious and prescribed medicines are not available at drug stores here. I request the government to evacuate us at the earliest".

The relatives of the stranded Indians have also appealed to government to bring them back.

"My father, mother and three others went to Pakistan on March 10 to visit several gurudwaras there and got stranded due to imposition of COVID-19 induced lockdown. I urge the government to bring them back as soon as possible," Kamaljit Singh, son of Satbir Singh said here.

Lockdown was first imposed in India in March to curb the spread of coronavirus which has infected over 1 lakh people in the country so far. The restrictions have since then been eased. (ANI)

