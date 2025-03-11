Latur, Mar 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was assaulted by a group with sticks in Latur city on Tuesday evening prima facie in a drunken brawl near a bar, leaving him critically injured, police said.

Police detained five persons after a viral video showed the man, later identified as Ajay Chinchole, being beaten up by a group of five with sticks, stones, and belts.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Ugly Fight Breaks Out in Madhya Pradesh After Man Catches Wife With Neighbour; 2 Men Attack Each Other With Sharp Objects During Confrontation.

Before police reached the spot, local people had rushed Chincole to Latur Government Medical College for treatment.

Police are analysing CCTV camera footage from the area, an official said, adding that initial investigations suggest all five attackers have a criminal background.

Also Read | Did Young Girl in Deoria Die of Heart Attack After Virat Kohli's Wicket in Champions Trophy Final? Father Dismisses Links Between Indian Batsman's Dismissal and Her Death.

Prima facie, the fight started following an argument between the accused and the victim over a beer bottle inside the bar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)