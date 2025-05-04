Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Five people lost their lives in separate road accidents near Koppolu (close to Ongole) in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Near KIMS Hospital, a lorry carrying a load of eggs overturned, killing two individuals. At the same time, due to the overturned lorry, a car was halted in traffic and was hit from behind by another lorry, resulting in the deaths of three more people. The car was completely mangled in the collision.

The accident occurred while the victims were travelling from Guntur to Tirupati in a car.

The deceased in the car have been identified as Pavani, Chandrasekhar, and Venkateswarlu-all belonging to the same family.

In total, five people died in these accidents, and four others sustained injuries. The condition of three of the injured is reported to be critical.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

