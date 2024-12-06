Vijayapura (Karnataka), Dec 6 (PTI) Five people, including two women, were killed in a road accident on Friday, following a collision between a car and a pulse-sowing vehicle, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 pm in the Talikote police station limits. According to officials, the driver of the pulse-sowing vehicle fled the scene after the crash, abandoning the vehicle at the site. Efforts are underway to trace the accused driver.

Also Read | Chhatarpur Shocker: Class 12 Student Shoots Dead Principal in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Absconding (watch video).

All five victims, residents of Aliabad village in Vijayapura, were travelling in the car and died on the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to Bagewadi Government Hospital for post-mortem. "We have registered a case and are actively working to apprehend the absconding driver," a senior police officer stated.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Four-Pillar Strategy Driving India's Growth Story, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)