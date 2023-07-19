Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 19 (ANI): A five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Wednesday reached Manipur to meet the affected people.

The delegation comprises Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien, Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Urination Incident: Tribal Youth Assaulted, Urinated on, and Forced to Eat Meat by Assailants in Ongole; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between the Kuki and the Meitei communities for close to two months. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to contain the violence.

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all-party meeting last month to discuss the situation in the north-east state days after visiting the state in a bid to seek ways to restore peace.

Also Read | Teesta Setalvad Gets Bail: Supreme Court Sets Aside Gujarat High Court's Order, Grants Activist Regular Bail in 2002 Gujarat Riots Case.

Meanwhile, Opposition is set to corner the central government on the Manipur issue during the Monsoon session of Parliament starting on July 20.

The Internet services in Manipur have been suspended since May 3 when ethnic violence broke out in the State. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)