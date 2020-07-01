Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) Five more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 149 while 101 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,668, as per a medical bulletin.

One each fatality was reported in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Ludhiana, it said.

Among the fresh cases, 41 were reported in Ludhiana, 17 in Amritsar, nine in Jalandhar, five each in Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Moga, four in Fazilka, three each in Patiala, Gurdaspur and Faridkot, two each in Sangrur and Pathankot and one each in Tarn Taran and Bathinda, the bulletin stated.

Of them, one out of two people had returned from Pakistan while eight people had travel history to other states, as per the bulletin.

A total of 122 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 3,989 people have been cured of the infection so far, it said.

There are 1,530 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 928 COVID-19 cases, followed by 880 in Ludhiana, 743 in Jalandhar, 492 in Sangrur, 332 in Patiala, 271 in Mohali , 224 in Gurdaspur, 221 in Pathankot, 196 in Tarn Taran, 183 in Hoshiarpur, 141 in SBS Nagar, 127 in Muktsar, 120 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 108 each in Rupnagar and Faridkot, 107 in Moga, 96 each in Ferozepur and Kapurthala, 95 in Fazilka, 93 in Bathinda, 59 in Barnala and 48 in Mansa, it said.

Three patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 33 are on oxygen support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 3,08,998 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said. PTI CHS VSD

