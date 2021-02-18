Bijapur, Feb 18 (PTI) Five Naxals, two of them allegedly involved in the killing of a policeman last year, were arrested on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

The rebels were apprehended from a forest near Darbha village when a joint team of police's District Reserve Guard and District Force was out on a combing operation, an official said.

Those held were identified as Sannu Kovasi (25), Dulgo Sodhi (21), Kamlu Madvi (31), Sadhu Ram Madvi (26) and Maso Ram Aatram (31).

All were active members of the Jan-militia of Maoists, he said.

Sadhu Madvi and Maso Atram were allegedly involved in the killing of an assistant constable at a weekly market in Kutru area last August, the official said.

The arrested men were also involved in torching of a JCB machine engaged in laying of optical fiber cable on Naimed-Kutru road in December, he said.

