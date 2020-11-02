Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Five people died while eight more sustained injuries when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district on Monday, police said.

Fourteen people of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh were in the four-wheeler, which was returning from Rajasthan when the accident took place around 4 pm, they added.

Also Read | Noida Man Arrested for Posing As Senior Government Official, Extorting Money From Businessman.

Two died on the spot and three more succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Kharkhoda in Sonipat, Station House Office (Kharkhoda) Bijender Singh said over the phone.

Of those injured, four have been referred to PGI in Rohtak, the police added.

Also Read | West Bengal Local Train Update: Services to be Resumed with 50% Occupancy, Says ER Official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)