India News | Five Storey Building Collapsed in HP's Shimala

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): A five-storied building collapsed in Shimla on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap said.

According to the Commissioner, the building was unoccupied and completely vacant thus, no casualties were reported.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested on Allegations of Injuring Cow by Feeding Explosive-Mixed Eatables in Bilaspur.

"Cause of the collapse will be ascertained through investigation. The building was unoccupied, it was completely vacant. No casualties were reported. Assessment of the building will be done," Kashyap said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)