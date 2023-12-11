Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) A flamingo was rescued after it got stuck in the mud on the banks of a creek in the eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg here on Monday, a forest official said.

A fisherman spotted the bird in distress in the afternoon and contacted the forest department, following which help was sent to the site, he said.

The forest department, in coordination with RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), rescued the bird and got it examined, the official said.

The sub-adult bird got separated from its flock due to low tide and was attacked by crows. The bird was examined, treated and stabilised and was declared fit to be released after a few hours, said Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

Flamingos regularly visit Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai creeks in winter.

The bird was released to its natural habitat and reunited with a large flock in the nearby radius, he said.

