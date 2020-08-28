East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The flood victims staged a protest in front of Kunavaram Mandal Tehsildar's office on Thursday here against the officials for falsely claiming the supplies of ration assigned to them.

One of the protestors said, "The ruling party leaders publicized that they had supplied rice, daal, and kerosene, but we did not get anything."

The flood victims demanded justice for themselves.

Whereas, people living near the Polavaram project site in West Godavari District and East Godavari district in the state demanded the rehabilitation package for themselves immediately.

Several areas of the state for the past few have been receiving heavy rainfall causing flooding. The local administration shifted people from the flood-affected areas to safer places and it is keeping an eye on the situation.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas on August 20 had announced financial aid of Rs 2,000 to be directly transferred to the accounts of each flood-affected family in the state.

"The Chief Minister has ordered the officials and ministers to stand by the flood victims and extend full cooperation to them. Essential commodities will be supplied to the victims. The amount of Rs 2,000 financial aid will directly be transferred to the accounts of each flood-affected family in the state. The money will be deposited in the bank account of the head of the family," Srinivas had said. (ANI)

