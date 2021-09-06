Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) Selected as flying officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) last month, Priyanka Chaudhary of border village of Kangwala in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said the defence background of her family was her inspiration to carry forward the legacy to serve the country.

She was speaking at a function organised under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) programme by the district administration to felicitate her for bringing laurels to Samba as well as to Jammu and Kashmir by becoming a flying officer in the IAF.

Sharing her experience and dreams, Chaudhary said, “I come from a family which has the defence background as my father and grandfather have served the Indian Army and I decided to carry forward the legacy.”

“I want to prove myself at the academy and later in serving my country as an Air Force officer. My parents always supported me and were on my back. They as well as my teachers were my inspiration,” she added.

Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta nominated Chaudhary as the brand ambassador of BBBP in the district.

Gupta hoped that her story would inspire young girls to achieve their dreams.

"Priyanka as well as her parents deserve all the accolades as they have set a great example in our society," she said.

