Bhubaneswar, Jul 14 (PTI) The condition of the 20-year-old college student who set herself on fire for allegedly being denied justice over "sexual harassment" by a teacher, remained critical for the third consecutive day on Monday, hospital sources here said.

The student's father, a resident of Balasore district, in an appeal to all people of Odisha, urged them to pray to Lord Jagannath for the recovery of his daughter as the doctors have already informed that there were no signs of improvement since her admission at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

Also Read | Archita Phukan Targeted With AI-Generated Deepfake: Dibrugarh Police Unearth Revenge Porn Angle, Arrest Ex-Boyfriend Pratim Bora for Circulating Morphed Images of Amira Ishtara Aka Babydoll Archi.

The second-year Integrated BE d student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore on Saturday afternoon set herself on fire after being denied justice over a sexual harassment complaint lodged by her against her teacher. The student with severe burn injury was first admitted at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

Hospital officials said there were no signs of improvement since Saturday evening. The woman's kidneys, respiratory tract and lungs are severely affected due to the fire and smoke inhalation, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, executive director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Rains: 14 Killed in Rain-Related Incidents Across State in Last 24 Hours (Watch Video).

Treating doctor Sanjay Giri said that they have started dialysis of the student. He said the treatment is being carried out in consultation with experts of AIIMS, Delhi.

Hospital sources said that the patient's potassium levels had dropped dangerously low, for which essential vitamins and micronutrients are being administered to her.

"We are also closely monitoring her blood sugar levels. Her internal organs have been severely impacted. We are offering round-the-clock and the best treatment facilities to her," the doctor said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday after visiting the student at the hospital had said, "The condition of the student is critical. She is being provided the treatment akin to that available in AIIMS, Delhi. A medical team is formed for her treatment. The government will consider airlifting the patient after her condition stabilises."

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also said: "I fervently pray to Lord Jagannatha for her swift recovery from the grievous burn injuries."

The three-member committee set up by the Odisha government has already started its inquiry into the incident.

FM College Principal Dilip Ghose and HoD Samira Kumar Sahu have been suspended. Sahu, the prime accused in the sexual harassment case was also arrested on Saturday.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)