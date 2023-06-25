New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States as "historic" and stated that it led to the redefinition of the partnership between India and the United States, ultimately contributing to the realization of their respective national goals.

"During the visit and the PM's address to the joint session of the US Congress in particular, PM has expressed very clearly where India and US relationship stand and what is it that it can do towards global order...", she added.

Speaking at the press briefing, the Finance Minister said that it was a visit where both India and the US established 'steps which would result in greater realisation of our national goals.'

"PM Modi's visit to the US has been historic. I am extremely happy to say that it was a visit where both India and the United States redefined their partnership and established steps which would result in greater realisation of our national goals", Minister Sitharaman said.

Calling the PM's visit a 'very significant event', Sitharaman further said that it is a matter of pride for everyone in the country for a second time for a Prime Minister to be called to address a joint session of the US Congress and to have received a standing ovation.

"It was a bipartisan invitation that was given to the PM to address the joint House (in the US) and it was a very significant event. For the second time for a PM to be called to address a joint session of the US Congress and to have received such a standing ovation is a matter of pride for all of us in this country," she added.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival.

He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

On June 22, PM Modi became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016. (ANI)

