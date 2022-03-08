New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Kerala government is focussing on extending the stay of tourists from the current average of four days to seven days, Director of Kerala Tourism V R Krishna Teja said on Tuesday.

He said 'Caravan Tourism', which was launched last week, will play a significant role in bringing in guests hungry for varied experiences to the state.

"Today, domestic tourists coming to Kerala, on an average, are staying or four days, but we are targeting to increase it to six to seven days," Teja said on the sideline of a partnership meet held in the national capital which was organised by the state tourism department.

Talking about Caravan Tourism, he said it is a PPP model and the government is providing subsidies to promote tourism in the state.

These vehicles will come in three sizes -- the smallest measuring 5.5 metre will be available for self drive. They will also be available at three rates -- Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per day for 5.5 metre vans, Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 for 7-metre vehicles, and Rs 22,000 to 25,000 for the 9-metre caravan.

The prices will also depend on season and demand.

These air conditioned caravans are equipped with a kitchenette and sofa cum beds. It also has TV, fridge and microwave oven, induction heater, cupboards, generator, dining table, toilet cubicle (bathroom with geyser), berth, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities, charging system and GPS. The caravan park features a restaurant with 24X7 grilling facilities, private rest-house and housekeeping.

"As of now, 150 people have registered for bringing in 350 caravans and around 90 people for bringing around 120 caravan parks," he said, adding that over 10 caravans are on the road.

The official made a pitch for Kerala as a safe and riveting all-season long-stay destination by rolling out novel products like caravan tourism, while consolidating its time-tested assets to host domestic and foreign guests all through the year.

Teja said that for Kerala, 2022 is going to be the year of Kerala Tourism. The year ahead is packed with absorbing events and festivities, including the Kerala Travel Mart in May, Champions' Boat League (CBL) in August-November and Kochi Muziris Biennale in December-March besides several cultural and literary fests and adventure tourism activities, he said.

"What is unique about Kerala is that the state has a variety of experiences for tourists like houseboats, caravan stays, jungle lodges, plantation visits, homestays and city life, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, countryside walks and adventure activities, including trekking to verdant hills.

"Kerala has also launched a major initiative to open up the whole of the state for tourists in a sustainable manner without disturbing the ecology and cultural milieu of the destinations by partnering with local communities and civic institutions. This project to explore the unexplored destinations across the state has been integrated with Kerala's world acclaimed heritage-preserving 'Responsible Tourism' movement," he said.

To promote the state as a safe and glamorous honeymoon destination, Kerala Tourism has launched micro video songs to lure honeymooners from India and abroad.

