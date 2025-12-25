New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu conveyed warm Christmas greetings to the people of the country, with special wishes to members of the Christian community on Thursday, highlighting the festival's enduring message of love, compassion and service to humanity.

In a Christmas message shared on X (formerly Twitter), the President described the festival as one of joy and enthusiasm, noting that it commemorates the life and sacrifice of Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humankind. She said Christmas serves as a reminder of the core values preached by Jesus Christ, which continue to guide societies worldwide.

"On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the Christian community. Christmas, the festival of joy and enthusiasm, conveys the message of love and compassion. It reminds us of the sacrifice made by Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humanity. This sacred occasion inspires us to further strengthen the values of peace, harmony, equality, and service in society. Let us resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and work towards building a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony", the President wrote on X.

Cities across the nation have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy of Christmas.

The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

Christmas falls on December 25th every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony.

On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season. Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope. The festival is celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm and has special significance for Christians. (ANI)

