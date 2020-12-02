Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) The meteorological department has forecast rain and snowfall in high hills of Himachal Pradesh for Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

The weather in the state continued to remain dry on Wednesday and it will remain dry in plains, low and mid hills till Tuesday, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Meanwhile the meteorological department has forecast rain and snowfall in isolated places of the high hills of the state on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state at minus 4 degrees Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie recorded at 3, 9.4 and 9.9 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla recorded a low of 11.4 degrees Celsius, Singh added. PTI

