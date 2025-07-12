Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): A forest beat officer was found dead near the Pulaipalli forest area in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, ten days after he went missing, a forest official said.

Forest and police officials had conducted searches and discovered his body with severe injuries in the forest area. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Also Read | Bihar: Days After Gopal Khemka, Ramakant Yadav Murders, Another Patna Trader Gunned Down; Business Community Tense.

A forest official said, "The deceased, a forest department officer named Mallaiah, went missing around ten days ago. We filed a complaint and initiated a search operation. We found his dead body in the forest near the Pulaipalli forest area."

As per the forest official, the police are suspecting a bear attack to be the cause of the death.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Shocker: Teen Accused of Sexually Assaulting Several Minor Girl Students, Allegedly Lynched by Mob.

"Police teams and doctors reached the spot, prepared a panchanama, and suspect that the cause of death may be a bear attack, given the heavy injuries on his head. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the forest official said.

Further details in the case are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)