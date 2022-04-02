Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): In a unique experiment to give a sigh of relief to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut from the scare of monkeys, the forest department is experimenting to exploit the animal's fear of langoors by putting their cut-outs in some areas.

Speaking to ANI on the experiment of the forest department, Divisional Forest Officer, Meerut, Rajesh Kumar said, "Normally it is seen that the wild animals have some impact over one another. Where there is a presence of a tiger, there is no presence of a leopard. In the case of monkeys, where there is a presence of langoors, their presence reduces. In line with this principle, we derived some good results. We have got good results in our experiments. We will make some changes so that we can provide some relief to the people."

The scare of monkeys has risen in the district to the scale that the people find it difficult to step out of their homes. The residents of the district complained and appealed to the administration to find a solution to the problem.

The forest department figured out a trick to scare away the monkeys, which is to place the cut-outs of langoors in various places of the district.

Kumar informed that the department has put cut-outs in some areas as an experiment and will put it in public places after making some changes.

"Increasing monkey presence is a concern in Northern India, hence, langoor cut-outs have been put up in our areas as part of an experiment. We have achieved some good results. We will make some changes so that we can prepare to use the cut-outs in public places," he added.

Notably, the same experiment has been carried out at metro stations in Lucknow in which the department had achieved significant success, following which it intends to implement it in Meerut. (ANI)

