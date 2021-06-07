Chennai, June 7 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to establish in eight weeks "Mamallapuram World Heritage Area Management Authority" to manage and safeguard monuments.

A Division Bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audukesavalu directed the government to constitute within eight weeks a Heritage Commission.

The Bench gave the direction while passing orders it had taken up on its own a writ petition and a public interest writ petition filed in the Madurai Bench of the High Court.

The Heritage Commission shall act as an advisory body to the Mamallapuram World Heritage Area Management Authority and the government as well.

The Heritage Commission shall consist of 17 members, including the representatives from Archaeological Survey of India, representatives from the State Archaeological Department, one renowned historian or anthropologist, the Bench added.

The Bench was passing orders on the petitions, which prayed for speedy steps to constitute the Heritage Commission and Mamallapuram World Heritage Area Management Authority to safeguard the archaeological monuments in Tamil Nadu.

The Heritage Commission shall identify all the structures, monuments, temples, antiques with historical and or archaeological importance within Tamil Nadu.

Also, the commission is to prepare a list with age of monuments, issue appropriate notification, render periodical advice to the state, supervise the restoration, repair works and maintain the same.

No structural alteration or repair of any monument, temple, idol, sculpture or murals (notified either under the Central or the State Act) shall take place without the sanction of the Commission, the Bench said.

