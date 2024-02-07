New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, met with party national president JP Nadda in the national capital.

Several former AIADMK leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai here today.

Also Read | Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar: Election Commission Allots Party Name to Sharad Pawar Group of NCP.

Earlier in the day, former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader Jayakumar responded to a report quoting Union Minister Amit Shah statement saying BJP doors are always open for AIADMK, saying that the AIADMK had shut its doors for the BJP.

As per Tamil newspaper 'Daily Thanthi', Union Minister Shah in an interview had said that BJP doors are always open for all the parties including AIADMK for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-Led Government Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill; Becomes India's First State To Implement UCC (Watch Video).

"Union Minister Amit Shah has said their Party stand that for alliance their doors are open. But the BJP once was a friendly party. Now politically we are fully opposing the BJP. When their party state President degrades and criticizes our leaders Jayalalithaa, MGR and Anna whom we respect a lot. Even after our condemnation how can we accept that if they continuously do that. Our cadre's decision is no more alliance with the BJP. When we announced no more alliances with the BJP our cadres celebrated by bursting crackers," Jayakumar said in his response.

"Our stand is we have shut the door for the BJP for the alliance. They can keep their doors open but our doors are shut. We won't take a step back" he said.

Jayakumar was participating in an AIADMK discussion regarding 'Election Manifesto' for the 2024 Parliament Election in Tanjore. The AIADMK Election Manifesto Committee Members Jayakumar, R B Udhayakumar, Natham Vishwanathan, Semmalai, O S Maniyan and Valarmathi took part in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)