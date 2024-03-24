Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi with her husband and party Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 24 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters, Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, as per sources.

Rohini Acharya could contest the election from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, according to sources.

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held on four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held on 8 seats each.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav merged his party into Congress. He is a former five-time MP from Bihar and the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan. He is known for influencing the Seemanchal area of Bihar in politics.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent.

LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent while INC had won only one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 22 seats. Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won 6 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 4 seats. While Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 2 seats. (ANI)

