New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Former CBI director RC Sharma, who was part of some important probes involving Bofors, securities scam and self-styled godman Chandraswami, passed away on Thursday, the agency said in a statement.

A 1963-batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, Sharma succeeded Joginder Singh as the CBI chief after the latter was moved to the Union Home Ministry.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Police Arrest 2 Men for Raping, Molesting British Woman at Hotel in Mahipalpur After Befriending Her Online.

He headed the agency from June 30, 1997, to January 31, 1998.

"CBI extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family and prays to the Almighty to give strength and fortitude to the family to be able to bear their irreparable loss," the agency said in the statement.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Dalit Man Thrashed, Paraded Naked for Affair With Married Woman in Sabarkantha, FIR Registered.

CBI Director Praveen Sood said in a message, "Heartfelt condolences of the entire CBI fraternity are with the bereaved family in this hour of great sorrow. May the soul of Shri RC Sharma rest in peace and may his family find solace in Shri Sharma's legacy of honour and dedication."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)